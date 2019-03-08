'Unacceptable': Judge blasts prosecution after fraudster's sentencing delayed

The sentencing of a tax adviser, who took more than £200,000 from clients and his firm, has been delayed after errors by prosecutors.

Tim Bash, 58, was expected to be jailed at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday after admitting fraud while working as a tax consultant at Lovewell Blake.

He inflated clients' tax bills and his own bills and took the money for seven years between 2010 and 2017.

But Judge Katharine Moore delayed the hearing until tomorrow after noticing a series of errors in the prosecution's documents.

She said Bash, of Dereham Road, Mattishall, also need to be charged with defrauding Lovewell Blake of £40,000. That was done and Bash pleaded guilty to the charge.

But Judge Moore then noticed the prosecution was unable to give an accurate figure as to how much Bash had actually taken.

A figure given in court of £267,000 included money clients had loaned to Bash but he was not charged with any crimes relating to the loans.

"Somebody ought to have added up the figures before the case was listed for sentence," Judge Moore said. "It is wholly unacceptable that cases are listed for sentence when they are not ready."