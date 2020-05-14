Search

Advanced search

Tax advisor who took £247,000 due back in court

PUBLISHED: 08:48 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 14 May 2020

Tim Bash pictured in 2005. Photo: Archant

Tim Bash pictured in 2005. Photo: Archant

A tax advisor who stole almost £250,000 is due back in court again today (Thursday) for a Proceeds of Crime hearing.

You may also want to watch:

Tim Bash, 58, took the money over seven years from more than 25 clients while working as a tax manager at Lovewell Blake in Norwich.

Bash, of Dereham Road, Mattishall, used the money to feed his gambling addiction.

The father-of-five was spending £1,000 a day at the height of his addiction, which he kept hidden from his family, Norwich Crown Court heard when he was jailed in July 2019 for three years.

However attempts by prosecutors to get some money back under the Proceeds of Crime Act have been hit by a series of delays.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Karen Bethell

Routes scrapped as bus operator announces timetable shake-up

Konectbus has announced changes due to new contact awards with Norfolk County Council. Picture: Steve Adams

Sports car driver stopped doing 100mph on Acle Straight

The sports car stopped after beingt clocked doing 1000pm on the Acle Straight. Picture: Norfolk Police

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Why we should stay away from the seaside and leave the Norfolk coast to the locals

There's nothing stopping us all from heading to the coast this weekend - only common sense, says Nick Richards

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Karen Bethell

Routes scrapped as bus operator announces timetable shake-up

Konectbus has announced changes due to new contact awards with Norfolk County Council. Picture: Steve Adams

Breakfast and burgers being sold by Harry’s bar at kiosk in Norwich park

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's with father Andre. Pic: Archant

City chief blasts ‘grossly unfair’ accusations about neutral grounds and relegation

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber spoke to Sky Sports News Picture: Archant

Sports car driver stopped doing 100mph on Acle Straight

The sports car stopped after beingt clocked doing 1000pm on the Acle Straight. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24