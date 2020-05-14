Tax advisor who took £247,000 due back in court
A tax advisor who stole almost £250,000 is due back in court again today (Thursday) for a Proceeds of Crime hearing.
Tim Bash, 58, took the money over seven years from more than 25 clients while working as a tax manager at Lovewell Blake in Norwich.
Bash, of Dereham Road, Mattishall, used the money to feed his gambling addiction.
The father-of-five was spending £1,000 a day at the height of his addiction, which he kept hidden from his family, Norwich Crown Court heard when he was jailed in July 2019 for three years.
However attempts by prosecutors to get some money back under the Proceeds of Crime Act have been hit by a series of delays.
