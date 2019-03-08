Search

Tax manager who stole £247k given time to account for 'unexplained credits' on bank statements

PUBLISHED: 10:52 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 16 October 2019

Tim Bash, pictured in 2005, was sentenced to three years in prison. Photo: Archant

A tax manager, who secretly stole more than £247,000, will have to wait to discover how much money prosecutors will attempt to claw back.

Tim Bash, 58, took the money over seven years from more than 25 clients while working as a tax manager at Lovewell Blake in Norwich.

Bash, of Dereham Road, Mattishall, used the money to feed his gambling addiction.

The father-of-five was jailed for three years in July and had kept the crime and addiction secret from his family.

Bash appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday morning for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case until January 10 to give Bash's legal team more time to go through bank accounts.

The court heard that prosecutors found "unexplained credits" on Bash's bank statements which he needed to be given time to explain.

