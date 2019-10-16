Search

Tax manager who stole £247k due back in court

16 October, 2019 - 06:30
Tim Bash, pictured in 2005, was sentenced to three years in prison. Photo: Archant

A tax advisor who secretly stole more than £247,000 will appear in court today (Wednesday) as prosecutors attempt to claw back some of the cash.

Tim Bash, 58, took the money over seven years from more than 25 clients while working as a tax manager at Lovewell Blake in Norwich.

Bash, of Dereham Road, Mattishall, used the money to feed his gambling addiction.

The father-of-five was spending £1,000 a day at the height of his addiction, which he kept hidden from his family, Norwich Crown Court heard when he was jailed in July.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Bash is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

