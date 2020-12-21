Bid dropped to get fraudster tax advisor to pay back £14,000 more

Published: 1:49 PM December 21, 2020

A bid to get a tax advisor who stole more than £250,000 from clients to pay back an extra £14,000 has been dropped.

Tim Bash, 58, took the money over seven years from more than 25 clients while working as a tax manager at Lovewell Blake, in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard on Monday that Bash, of Dereham Road, Mattishall, used the money to feed his gambling addiction and was spending £1,000 a day at its height.

He was jailed for three years in July 2019 after admitting two counts of fraud.

However, attempts by prosecutors to get some money back under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) have been delayed.

A hearing last month concluded Bash should pay back £53,046 within three months or serve one year in prison.

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, told the court that since the ruling final figures have been revised and they were seeking a further £14,000 on top of the £53,046.

However, the court heard that the prosecution had now changed its view and would not be seeking to claw back any more money.

Judge Stephen Holt approved the matter.



