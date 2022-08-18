Neighbours describe axe brawl in Norfolk village

The house which was damaged before fighting broke out in Tilney All Saints - Credit: Chris Bishop

A normally peaceful Norfolk village endured a 'night of carnage' after a mass brawl broke out involving men armed with axes.

The violence erupted in Tilney All Saints, near King's Lynn, after a truck was driven into the front of a house.

Neighbours said a number of men then got out of the vehicle and a fight broke out on a green area in front of the property, on the village's Glebe Estate.

A police cordon in place around the green where fighting erupted in Tilney All Saints

One eyewitness described how the truck then caught fire in the middle of the road, as it was being driven away from the scene.

Emergency services were called to the village, with four fire crews sent to deal with the blaze.

Ambulances were also dispatched to the scene, with three people - one man and two women - taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Lynn.

Police did not make any arrests on the night, but have launched an investigation and are trying to track down the suspects.

A cordon was in place on Wednesday morning around the boarded-up house and the green, which was strewn with broken glass.

In a statement, Norfolk police said: "Officers were called to Glebe Estate at approximately 8pm on Tuesday evening, following reports that a vehicle had collided with a property.

A van which was also damaged during the incident

"A further call was received shortly after, reporting an altercation involving a number of people, two of whom were believed to have been in possession of axes. A vehicle caught fire as a result of the incident.

"Emergency services attended the scene and three people, one man and two women, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

"The two women have since been discharged and the man remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

"Police can confirm that those involved were known to one another and it is believed that there is no threat to the wider public.

A police cordon in place on the Glebe Estate at Tilney All Saints

"A police cordon remains in place at the location and enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects."

One villager said: "A Transit-type lorry went down there and rammed a house. People jumped out and went to sort some other people out.

"It then drove down the estate and burst into flames and it all kicked off. There was loads of police, four or five fire engines and ambulances."

The boarded up house in Tilney All Saints which was rammed by a lorry

Another said: "I'm just glad it stayed down that end of the street. it sounded like a proper kerfuffle.

"There was loads of shouting, loads of smashing. loads of ramming going on. It sounded like carnage."

One man who lives nearby said the family living at the house which was attacked had kept themselves to themselves since moving onto the estate around five years ago.

Anyone who has any information and has not yet spoken with police, are encouraged to contact Swaffham CID on 101 quoting incident 475 of August 16.



