Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Unique' gold Tiffany ring stolen after burglary in west Norfolk

21 May, 2019 - 12:34
Police are appealing for information after an

Police are appealing for information after an "unique" gold Tiffany ring was stolen during a burglary in Ten Mile Bank. Picture: GOOGLE.

Archant

A Tiffany ring has been stolen after a burglary in west Norfolk.

The ring is described as white gold and gold with a unique buckle design feature.

The item of jewellery was stolen after a property in the Station Road area of Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market, was broken into.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened between 11.45am and 5.45pm on Friday May 17.

Police from Norfolk Constabulary are appealing for witnesses to come followed.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Claire Ranger at King's Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Council could make millions by building hundreds of homes on market town farmland

An aerial view of Attleborough, where Norfolk County Council could build homes. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘I spent longer queuing to pay than my appointment took’ - mother hits out at hospital parking charges

A queue for the parking meter at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Jennifer Goodman.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Police warning after four burglary incidents in Norwich in just one night

Police are investigating two burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Gertrude Road (pictured), Waterloo Road and Temple Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Nordic pop-up to take over Norwich coffee shop

Maggie Christensen. Picture: c/o Maggie Christensen

Former Norwich pub site goes on sale for £1.3m

The Ferry Boat, Kings Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists