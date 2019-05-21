'Unique' gold Tiffany ring stolen after burglary in west Norfolk

A Tiffany ring has been stolen after a burglary in west Norfolk.

The ring is described as white gold and gold with a unique buckle design feature.

The item of jewellery was stolen after a property in the Station Road area of Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market, was broken into.

The incident happened between 11.45am and 5.45pm on Friday May 17.

Police from Norfolk Constabulary are appealing for witnesses to come followed.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Claire Ranger at King's Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.