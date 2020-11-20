Search

Woman admits attack while carrying a large knife

PUBLISHED: 12:14 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 20 November 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A 48-year-old woman has admitted an attack while carrying a large knife when she appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Tiffany Leach, 48, of Brazen Gate, Norwich, had been due to stand trial, but on Wednesday she changed her plea and admitted causing grievous bodily harm on January 10, this year.

Leach appeared over a link for the hearing from Peterborough jail.

John Morgans, for Leach, told the court there was a psychological background to her offending and asked for reports in the case.

He said that although Leach had a large knife, the injury caused was described as superficial.

Recorder Guy Ayers adjourned the case for reports and told Leach: “You had the good sense to enter a guilty plea to the unlawful wounding and that has now been accepted by the Crown.”

Leach was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on December 18.

