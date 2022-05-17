News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ticket scammers target large Norfolk events

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:19 PM May 17, 2022
Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people.Picture: J

Ticket scammers are targeting large Norfolk events like Elton John's upcoming gig at Carrow Road. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

Those looking to enjoy Norfolk's biggest events this summer have been warned to take care when purchasing tickets.

Norfolk Trading Standards say scammers are targeting events in the county, including music festivals.

It comes after 4,982 people in the UK fell victim to ticket fraud, losing £3.8m in 2022.

Norfolk will host a number of live music events this summer including Elton John and The Killers at Carrow Road and the new Neck of the Woods festival.

Trading Standards says tactics used by scammers include people asking for payment for tickets over bank transfer and unsolicited emails, texts or adverts offering "unbelievably good" deals.

To avoid being scammed while buying tickets Trading Standards has issued the following tips:

  • Only buy tickets from the venue’s box office, official promoter or agent, or a well-known and reputable ticket site
  • Avoid paying for tickets by bank transfer, especially if buying from someone unknown
  • Use credit card or payment services such as PayPal, which give a better chance of recovering money in the event of fraud
  • If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is
  • Check to see if the seller is a member of Secure Tickets Authorised Retailers (STAR)

To report ticket scams or get advice the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133. 



