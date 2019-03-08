Search

Advanced search

Woman banned from buying dogs after running puppy farm in appalling conditions

PUBLISHED: 08:13 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 11 October 2019

Some of the dogs rescued from the puppy farm in Thurlton run by Zoe and Michael Rushmer and Jacob Murphy. Photo: RSPCA

Some of the dogs rescued from the puppy farm in Thurlton run by Zoe and Michael Rushmer and Jacob Murphy. Photo: RSPCA

Archant

A woman allowed her premises to be used as a puppy farm despite being aware of the "appalling conditions" dogs were being kept in, a court has heard.

One of the dogs rescued from the puppy farm in Thurlton. Photo: RSPCAOne of the dogs rescued from the puppy farm in Thurlton. Photo: RSPCA

Carol Rushmer, 59, of Low Road, Thurlton, appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 10.

The court heard that although Rushmer was not involved in the sale of the dogs, at times she was responsible for looking after some of the puppies which had suffered because of the appalling conditions they were being kept in on her land.

Jonathan Eales, prosecuting for the RSPCA, said it was Rushmer's children Michael and Zoe with her partner Jacob Murphy who ran the puppy farm.

In June this year, Michael Rushmer and Murphy were jailed for three-and-a-half years after they admitted tricking animal lovers the sick and dying dogs they sold for hundreds of pounds were from a loving home.

One of the dogs at the puppy farm in Thurlton. Photo: RSPCAOne of the dogs at the puppy farm in Thurlton. Photo: RSPCA

The fraud took place from 2016 to 2018.

Carol Rushmer pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and keeping a breeding establishment for dogs without a licence.

Mr Eales said RSPCA inspectors visited the premises in Thurlton in April 2018 and found four puppies which Rushmer was looking after were "suffering", with a number of them abnormally thin or weak.

The dogs were being kept in kennels and cages and several of them had faeces in their fur.

Mr Eales told the court when inspectors tried to quiz Rushmer about her role in the puppy farm she refused to be interviewed.

Rob Pollington, for Rushmer, said the puppy farm had started after the family got into "significant debt" and "was on the brink of bankruptcy".

He said Rushmer was "in no way involved in the selling of the puppies" and had been "humiliated" by the whole case.

Mr Pollington described her as a "pawn in a game played by horrible people".

The court heard that Rushmer continues to look after two dogs and horses who are in good condition.

Rushmer was given a curfew to remain at her property between 7pm and 7am for 14 weeks and was disqualified from buying or selling dogs for two years.

She was ordered to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Most Read

Routes revealed for two more cable trenches across countryside for wind farms

Map showing the area being looked at for cable corridors for the expansion to Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms. Image: Equinor/Royal HaskoningDHV

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

‘I feel like a new woman’ - Slimmer sheds 13 stone and drops 10 dress sizes

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Is Hays offering false hope to East Anglia’s Thomas Cook staff?

Hays Travel has saved Norfolk and Suffolk's Thomas Cook's branches but can they really survive? Pic: PA

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

How a family turned a struggling pub into award winning venue

The team at the Countryman Pub in Taburgh, who were awarded the prize for best customer service in the South Norfolk Pub Awards. Photo: Countryman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists