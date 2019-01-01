Bottle-attack thug told to stay 100m away from Prince of Wales Road

A man has been banned for a year from nights out in Norwich's clubland after battering someone unconscious in a nightclub.

Lewis Betts will not be allowed within 100m of Prince of Wales Road between 9pm and 5am after he admitted attacking a man in Qube while he had a bottle in his hand.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the assault left the victim unconscious and with a broken nose.

He said Betts, 26, wrongly believed the man had spiked a drink and had hit him with a bottle in his hand and then threw more punches at the victim.

Mr Youell said the victim was knocked unconscious and when taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was found to have a broken nose.

He said: "It was quite a sustained assault and he had a beer bottle in his hand. The injuries could have been much worse."

He said the victim had declined to make any impact statement about the attack.

Betts, of Church Road, Cantley, admitted causing actual bodily harm on June 22, 2018.

Andrew Thompson, for Betts, said that the offence had taken place some time ago and he had faced an extensive delay in his case coming to court.

"It is very unfortunate for Mr Betts that he has been awaiting the outcome of a serious case."

He said that Betts was full of remorse but believed a friend had a drink spiked.

Sentencing Betts, Judge Stephen Holt said that he had rendered the victim unconscious and had broken his nose.

He added that it was fortunate the beer bottle had not smashed and said: "Had it broken there would have been scarring and sentencing would have been very much longer."

Judge Holt jailed Betts for 15 months, suspended for 21 months, as well as imposing the 100m ban on Prince of Wales Road for the next 12 months.

He told him: "That will stop you going to nightclubs."

He also ordered him to do 150 hours' unpaid work.

Judge Holt accepted the delay in the case was not fair on the victim nor on Betts and said: "Let's hope we don't see you again."