Fly-tipping driver found after tracking receipts thrown out of car

Investigators were able to track a fly-tipper who threw rubbish out of his moving car by the receipts he left behind.

The man, from Norwich, had been driving through Mattishall when a member of the public saw him dumping rubbish out of his window.

Breckland Council's enforcement team were able to investigate after the tip off and found a number of receipts along the country lane including one from Halfords. By working with the shop investigators were able to track the driver down and interview him.

Faced with the evidence and the potential of a court case, the driver confessed to fly-tipping and received a fixed penalty notice fine of £300. If it is not paid in 10 working days, the driver will be see the fine rise to £400.

Councillor Alison Webb, executive member for housing, health and environment, said: "I hope this makes it absolutely clear that fly tipping and littering in our community is simply not going to be tolerated and we will not hesitate in tackling the minority of people who think selfishly fly-tipping in our district is acceptable."