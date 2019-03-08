Search

Three youths released on bail after knives found at Norfolk school

PUBLISHED: 06:42 20 July 2019

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are are continuing to investigate after a pupil was found in possession of two knives at a Norfolk high school.

The incident was reported to police by North Walsham High School on Wednesday (July 17) and three pupils, boys aged between 11 and 12, were arrested on Thursday (July 18) in connection with the incident.

They have been questioned by officers and released on bail with conditions, including curfews, while enquiries continue.

Inspector Louise Bishop from Norfolk Police said: "News of this incident will understandably cause concern among parents, fellow pupils, staff and the wider community.

"However, I would like to reassure the community we take any crime involving knives extremely seriously and continue to work closely with staff at the school who acted promptly to address the incident which we believe to be isolated."

