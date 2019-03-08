Search

Three vehicles seized for displaying fake number plates

PUBLISHED: 16:19 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 29 July 2019

One car and two motorcycles were seized by police last week after displaying an alleged false number plate. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Archant

One car and two motorcycles were seized by police last week after allegedly displaying false number plates.

The three vehicles were all seized on Thurston Road, in Lowestoft on July 23 with one suspected of being driven without insurance.

According to a Facebook post from Lowestoft Police, further offences are being investigated.

"#Seized today. All vehicles seized on Thurston Road #Lowestoft for No Insurance. Further offences are being investigated by #nrt5 #1330," the Facebook post read.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary, said: "Police received information of three vehicles parked in Thurston Road displaying alleged false number plates, with one suspected of being driven without insurance.

"Officers attended and located the driver of the vehicle who was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. He has since been released from custody and will face no further action.

"Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the false number plates," they said.

