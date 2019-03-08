Search

Pub landlord with riot helmet 'driven out' by violent customers

PUBLISHED: 06:00 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 06 November 2019

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Archant

A pub landlord who bought himself a riot helmet claims he has been "driven out" by violent customers after a host of attacks.

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay, has spoken out after admitting he had "lost his self-confidence" due to the attacks.

The landlord had a cornea transplant a number of years ago, and fears a blow to the head could mean he loses his eye.

He said: "I have been here for 10 years now and this is the fourth time I have been attacked by someone.

"I had an operation on my eye and I am afraid of losing it completely. I don't want to lose it and I have got to be careful. That is why I am so nervous.

"I ended up ordering a riot helmet after the second attack.

"The next time someone kicked off I knew what was going on and I had enough time to put it on.

"He hammered me on it but I didn't feel a thing and I was able to get him out of the pub.

"Attacks used to be taken very seriously. Offenders would have been put on a pubwatch scheme and they would be banned from every pub in the Waveney valley.

"Something like that might help to protect other people."

The landlord took over the pub a decade ago, but now fears working evenings.

He said: "I used to be a pharmacist and no one ever attacked me, but publicans seem to be fair game.

"I have lost my self-confidence. I have been driven out.

"I haven't been back in the pub in the evenings. If there is an emergency I will have to go in, but I'll be wearing my helmet.

"How can anyone relax in these circumstances?

"We have lovely customers here and they have been sympathetic. They are appalled."

Suffolk Police confirmed they were called to the pub shortly after 1am on October 31 to reports of a man being assaulted.

Jason Ryan, 47, of Low Street, Bungay, was arrested and charged with assault by beating and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on January 8.

