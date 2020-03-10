Third person admits his part in knife attack on teen in Old Catton

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh. Archant

A third teenager has now admitted his part in an attack during which a boy was stabbed in Norwich.

A 16-year-old boy, who has not been named and has since turned 17, was knifed following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton on March 22 last year.

Detectives arrested three boys, all 17, in connection with the incident.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named, for legal reasons, charged with perverting the course of justice appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 10) when he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Previously a 17-year-old, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the teen victim and Adam Wright, of Newbegin Close, Norwich, now 18, previously admitted one offence of causing grievous bodily harm on the teen and assault occasioning a person actual bodily harm on a female.

All three defendants will now be sentenced at the crown court on March 25.