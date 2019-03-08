Search

Advanced search

Grandmother found with 'warehouse' of stolen goods fighting to keep 'sentimental' items

PUBLISHED: 11:43 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 01 November 2019

Christine Carriage

Christine Carriage

Archant

A grandmother found with a "warehouse" of stolen goods is fighting to keep items she says are "sentimental" as prosecutors attempt to reclaim proceeds of her crimes.

Christine Carriage, heavily convicted since 1965, including the now defunct charge of larceny, has been told by a judge she is "getting too old" for crime.

In 2015 she was given a six-month suspended sentence after police uncovered 1,337 stolen items of clothing, shoes and handbags in her home at The Runnel, Three Score.

On July 11 she was back in court having admitted five thefts from shops between June and October last year.

She was given 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Carriage, now 72, was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday for a hearing to determine how much money she should pay for her ill-gotten gains.

But the court heard she had undergone a seven hour operation for cancer removal at Addenbrooke's Hospital the day before.

Williams Carter, prosecuting, said the Crown claims Carriage should pay £1,760 by giving up items seized from her.

"The case involved a number of stolen items with the benefit figure alleged as £8,120," he told the court. "There are about £1,300 worth of agreed items but Mrs Carriage claims the remaining items identified are legitimately hers.

"She is 72 and can't be here today. Whatever sympathy may be for her due to her age dissipates by a number of previous convictions going back to 1965.

"She must be one of the last defendants appearing before this court with convictions for larceny."

He said the prosecution were not prepared to accept some of the property "belonged to her husband and has sentimental value".

"The public expense of further proceedings is likely to outweigh considerably the value we are asking to obtain, but I do not see any alternative but to adjourn," he said.

Andrew Oliver, for Carriage, said: "We are arguing about £400 of second hand drills and PlayStations. I do not know when she is going to be fit to take part in a contested hearing."

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case until December 6.

Most Read

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Whistleblowing on special needs teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

Westlife play Carrow Road in Norwich next June. Picture: Rhodes Media

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Bronze stag statue worth £950 stolen from garden

A 4ft bronze statue of a stag has been stolen from a garden in Thursford. Picture: Norfolk Police`

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

Grandmother found with ‘warehouse’ of stolen goods fighting to keep ‘sentimental’ items

Christine Carriage

Police warn of muddy roads

Mud on the road in Wisbech St Mary Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists