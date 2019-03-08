Three properties hit by thieves

Police are searching for witnesses following burglaries. PIC: Denise Bradley Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after three houses were broken into on the same day, but nothing was stolen from each of the properties.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Between 1.30pm and 1.45 on April 24, a house on Acle Road in South Walsham was entered.

Police are linking the incident to other burglaries at houses in Fleggburgh and Great Plumstead on the same day.

A property in Toad Lane, in Great Plumstead was broken into at around 2pm, while another house on Town Road, in Fleggburgh was targeted between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Nothing was taken from the three houses on the day.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at around the times of the incident, or may have taken dashcam footage in the area, should contact DC Kevin Maskell at North Walsham CID on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.