Third man charged after street fight in Norfolk involving 20 people

PUBLISHED: 18:08 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 18 October 2019

A police cordon is in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

A third man has been charged following a large street fight involving about 20 people.

Police were called to the King Street area in Great Yarmouth at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 26 following reports that around 20 people were involved in a fight in the street in which a man was stabbed in the stomach.

Sandro Monteiro, 22, from Hayes, has become the third man to be charged in connection with the incident. He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (October 16) charged with violent disorder.

Sideni Sa, 20, of Sackville Close, Yarmouth, is accused of with violent disorder, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife.

Christopher Smith, 24, from London, was charged with possession of a knife, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

All three have pleaded not-guilty and a trial is due to take place in November.

