Three people charged after emergency worker and police officer assaulted

Three people have been charged after an emergency worker and a police officer were assaulted in King's Lynn town centre - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Three people have been charged after an emergency worker and a police officer were assaulted in a Norfolk town centre.

Police were called to King's Lynn on Thursday, September 1 at about 5.50pm following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Officers issued a number of dispersal orders and three people have since been charged in connection with the incident.

Tanita Curry, 32, and from West Newton, was charged with assault on an emergency worker, resisting arrest and a public order act offence.

James Riley, 35, of no fixed address, was charged with assault on an emergency worker, failure to comply with a direction to leave and resisting arrest.

Daniel Clark, 36, of no fixed address, was charged with being drunk and disorderly, resisting arrest and assault police with intent to resist arrest.

All three have been charged and bailed to attend King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on September 29, with conditions not to enter King’s Lynn town centre.