Teen attacked by three people after collision on A47

A teenager was attacked after a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A teenager was beaten up by three people after they crashed into the back of his car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 19-year-old stopped in the layby off Constitution Hill on the A47, in North Runcton, on Tuesday, December 3 at about 4.54pm when he was assaulted by three occupants of a grey Volkswagen Golf.

The teen suffered a fractured jaw and needed treatment in hospital.

You may also want to watch:

It followed a collision on the A47 slip road off the Hardwick roundabout, heading towards Norwich, when the Golf crashed into the back of the victim's car.

Officers are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact DC Vicki Homer at King's Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/84768/19. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.