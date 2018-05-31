Search

Advanced search

Teen attacked by three people after collision on A47

PUBLISHED: 16:10 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 09 December 2019

A teenager was attacked after a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

A teenager was attacked after a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A teenager was beaten up by three people after they crashed into the back of his car.

The 19-year-old stopped in the layby off Constitution Hill on the A47, in North Runcton, on Tuesday, December 3 at about 4.54pm when he was assaulted by three occupants of a grey Volkswagen Golf.

The teen suffered a fractured jaw and needed treatment in hospital.

You may also want to watch:

It followed a collision on the A47 slip road off the Hardwick roundabout, heading towards Norwich, when the Golf crashed into the back of the victim's car.

Officers are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact DC Vicki Homer at King's Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/84768/19. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists