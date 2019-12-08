Three murder suspects released under investigation

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech.

Three people arrested on suspicion of murder in Wisbech have been released under investigation.

Cambridgeshire Police were called at just before 11.30am to reports of concern for the welfare of the man, believed to be in his 30s, at an address in John F Kennedy Court on Friday, December 6.

A Magpas air ambulance, paramedics and the fire service all attended.

"However, despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene," said a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police.

Police launched a murder investigation and arrested two women, aged 28 and 59, and a 54-year-old man on Friday.

All three have since been released under investigation.