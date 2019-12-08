Search

Advanced search

Three murder suspects released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 08:05 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 08 December 2019

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech. Pictures; ARCHANT

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech. Pictures; ARCHANT

Archant

Three people arrested on suspicion of murder in Wisbech have been released under investigation.

Cambridgeshire Police were called at just before 11.30am to reports of concern for the welfare of the man, believed to be in his 30s, at an address in John F Kennedy Court on Friday, December 6.

A Magpas air ambulance, paramedics and the fire service all attended.

"However, despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene," said a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police.

Police launched a murder investigation and arrested two women, aged 28 and 59, and a 54-year-old man on Friday.

All three have since been released under investigation.

Most Read

‘Delays are likely’ warning with road closure in place

The entire stretch of Bentley Drive in Lowestoft is to be closed with traffic diverted next week. PIcture: Google Images

Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Cheaper tickets go on sale for Little Mix gig in Norfolk

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Woman billed £6,500 for life-saving surgery following brain bleed in Belgium

Bridget Baraona has been sent a £6,500 medical bill after having emergency brain surgery in Belgium. Picture: Bridget Baraona

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Delays are likely’ warning with road closure in place

The entire stretch of Bentley Drive in Lowestoft is to be closed with traffic diverted next week. PIcture: Google Images

Three murder suspects released under investigation

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech. Pictures; ARCHANT

Sky’s the limit! Daring farmer builds own plane for mammoth 7,750-mile solo flight

Giles Abrey pictured flying 12,100ft over The Alps on his solo flight from the UK to Cape Town. Picture: GILES ABREY

Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.

Woman billed £6,500 for life-saving surgery following brain bleed in Belgium

Bridget Baraona has been sent a £6,500 medical bill after having emergency brain surgery in Belgium. Picture: Bridget Baraona
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists