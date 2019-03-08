Three people arrested following unlicensed music event in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk.

Following reports of an unlicensed music event on Swaffham Heath, Norfolk Police have confirmed that three people were arrested in connection with being concerned in the organisation of a rave and their sound equipment has been seized.

Norfolk Police took to social media to inform others about the arrests.

They tweeted: "Following reports of an unlicensed music event on Swaffham Heath, Norfolk Police can confirm that 3 were arrested in connection with being concerned in the organisation of a rave and their sound equipment has been seized."