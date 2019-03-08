Three people arrested following Norwich betting shop robbery
PUBLISHED: 09:51 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 12 June 2019
Three people have arrested following a violent betting shop robbery in Norwich.
Two masked men stormed into the Tony Clayton betting shop in George Hill, Norwich, and attacked a man who suffered a broken eye socket and dislocated shoulder after he was beaten to the ground before the men grabbed a large quantity of cash and fled in a Ford Ka.
The car was parked at the Woodman pub car park opposite the shop, where a female driver had been waiting for them.
Police launched an appeal for witnesses following the robbery, which happened at about 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 28.
Three people - a 21-year-old woman and two men, aged 26 and 28 - have since been arrested.
All three were questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation while enquiries continue.
