Three Norwich City fans arrested for pitch encroachment following Premier League promotion

Norwich City celebrates after winning promotion to the Premiership during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Alan Stanford/Focus Images Ltd +44 7915 056117 27/04/2019 ©Focus Images Limited

Three Norwich City fans remain in police custody after invading the pitch after the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But police have praised the behaviour of fans celebrating the club's achievement following the game.

Ahead of the final whistle, Norwich City fans were urged to remain in their seats and warned that supporters would risk police action should they encroach on the pitch.

You may also want to watch:

All but three supporters heeded the advice, instead soaking up the atmosphere from the stands.

However, the three that did rush onto the field were arrested by Norfolk Constabulary and remain in custody.

Duty inspector John Colbert said: “People were naturally in very high spirits after the game but there were no significant issues.”

Another officer wrote on Twitter: “A big thank you to Norwich and Blackburn fans for really good natured support.”