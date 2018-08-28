Police arrest three more people in children’s home probe
PUBLISHED: 08:55 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:55 13 December 2018
Another three people have been arrested in an investigation into safeguarding concerns at a children’s home.
The home at the Kisimul School in Swinderby, Lincolnshire, where Norfolk County Council placed children with special educational needs, was shut in November.
Three people were arrested at the end of November and on Thursday police confirmed a further three had been detained.
Two women, aged 34 and 53, and a man aged 27, all from Lincoln, were arrested and bailed.
Norfolk County Council said it moved three children it had placed at the school and found them alternative provision.
Ofsted rated the home as good in August this year but it then suspended its registration amid “serious safeguarding concerns”.
The children’s home is registered separately from the Kisimul School, which is rated outstanding by Ofsted.
