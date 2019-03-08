Three men who ran from police arrested by officers in Norwich

Supt Terry Lordan (front, centre) and the Operation Moonshot team. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Three men who ran from police have been arrested as part of two separate incidents in Norwich.

The first incident happened on Angel Road in Norwich and the second on Gordon Square on the city.

Police have seized cars in both incidents which happened on Friday, September 20.

The arrests were made by the city's Operation Moonshot team.

Operation Moonshot was first launched in west Norfolk three years ago.

It uses automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras which provide live intelligence to officers on patrol.

Operation Moonshot City, the team which disrupts criminals and protect communities around Norwich's road networks, was launched in November last year and cracks down on criminals and organised crime groups who target our local communities, businesses and visitors in the Norwich area.