Trio snatched woman’s handbag as she walked through town

PUBLISHED: 10:16 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 15 May 2020

The three men are believed to have run off along Gladstone Road Picture: Google

The three men are believed to have run off along Gladstone Road Picture: Google

Police are hunting three men who robbed a woman of her handbag.

She was attacked at around 6.15pm on Wednesday at The Friars near to the junction with Gladstone Road in King’s Lynn.

The woman was walking adjacent to the bus lane when she was approached by the trio who spoke to her before demanding her handbag.

She was grabbed by the arm and pushed allowing them to steal the handbag. The men ran off and are thought to have gone along Gladstone Road.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was not injured. The handbag contained a small amount of cash and cards.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about the suspects should call Det Con Victoria Homer at King’s Lynn CID on 101.



