Three men fined almost £1,000 combined for fishing illegally in Norfolk

Three men have been fined for fishing illegally in Norfolk - Credit: Environment Agency

Three men, including one from Norfolk, have been fined just under £1,000 combined for fishing illegally in the county.

Sam Reynolds, from Bacton, was caught fishing without a licence and having left two rods unattended on April 5, 2022 at Coston Carp Lakes in Norfolk.

Gordon West, of Benfleet, Essex, was caught fishing without a licence on November 23, 2021 at Martham Pits, Norfolk, while John Ellingham, of Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, was also caught fishing during the close season on May 1, 2022, on the River Bure near Wroxham, Norfolk.

The close season is in place to allow fish to spawn uninterrupted and protect vulnerable species.

West, Reynolds and Ellingham pleaded guilty to the offences at Hastings Magistrates' Court on July 29.

The court fined West £220 and Reynolds £197 and ordered them both to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £135 in costs.

Ellingham was fined £138 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £65 costs.

All three fines total £992 - 22 times more than the current price of a £45 fishing licence.

Lesley Robertson, enforcement team leader, said: "These cases show we pursue offenders through the courts and won’t hesitate to take enforcement action where anglers break rules.

"Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500.

"The close season is in place to allow an uninterrupted spawning period and helps to protect vulnerable species. It also provides an opportunity for the Environment Agency and partners to carry out projects up and down the country to further enhance habitats vital for improving fish spawning.

"All anglers need a valid Environment Agency fishing licence. The money raised through the sales of fishing licences is re-invested and enables us to improve all fisheries, including rivers, for anglers.

"Our fisheries enforcement officers routinely undertake licence checks, and we urge anyone with information about illegal fishing to contact us on 0800 807060."

Licences now run 365 days from the day of purchase offering 12 full months of fishing.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities should report it to our incident hotline number 0800 807060.

People can also report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.