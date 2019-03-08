Search

Three men charged over robbery of Mercedes and jewellery from woman have hearing adjourned

PUBLISHED: 16:16 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 20 September 2019

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Three men due to go on trial for the robbery of a woman in a mid-Norfolk town have had a hearing adjourned.

Freddie Aguis, 27, John Weaver, 33, both from Hackney, in London, and Shane Johnson, 28, have all pleaded not guilty to robbing a woman of a Mercedes car and jewellery at Hingham on March 13, this year.

The three men are due to go on trial on September 30, but the matter was listed for a short hearing at Norwich Crown Court before the trial.

Nicola May appeared for the prosecution.

Judge Maureen Bacon said that two of the defence barristers had difficulty in attending the hearing that day so she adjourned the case for a further hearing to be held on Tuesday, September 24.

All three defendants are remanded in custody.

The incident happened about 7.45pm near Hingham Fish Bar, off the High Street.

The woman, in her 50s, was said to have suffered hand and head injuries.

