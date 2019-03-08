Trio charged with drugs offences after heroin, cash and mobile phones are seized

The three men appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court after being charged with drugs offences. Picture: Archant Archant

Three men have been charged in connection with drugs offences in Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Police’s Scorpion drug team arrested three men on Monday, March 11, on Roman Road in the town.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Subsequently, Christopher Birchall, 19, of no fixed abode, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply drugs, Dean Francis, 40, of Jenkins Green in Lowestoft, was charged with possession with intent to supply and driving a vehicle with no insurance, and Joe Cook, 18, of Landor Close in Liverpool, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply drugs.

All three were remanded in custody and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 12.

They have now been remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on a future date to be confirmed.