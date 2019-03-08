Search

Advanced search

Police continue investigations into sexual assault in Norwich park

PUBLISHED: 16:51 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 06 September 2019

Police sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Police sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Archant

Three men arrested after an alleged sexual assault in a Norwich park have been released on bail, as detectives continue their investigations.

Police sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan GrimmerPolice sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A section of Chapelfield Gardens, near the Chapel Field East entrance, was cordoned off with blue and white police tape on Wednesday (September 4) morning.

Norfolk police said three men had been arrested as they investigated an allegation of sexual assault in the park at just before 11pm on Tuesday night.

You may also want to watch:

Police said that the men who were arrested have all been released on bail until Monday, September 16.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess from Norwich CID, appealed for anyone who saw what happened or any suspicious activity to get in touch with police.

Anyone who can help should contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting crime number 36/61962/19.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Audi A3 convertible stolen from busy street

A blue Audi A3 convertible car, registration EK11 RXX, was stolen from Spashett Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

‘It’s all about staying in this league’ - Culverhouse won’t get carried away ahead of Spennymoor trip

The secret is out according to King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists