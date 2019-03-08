Police continue investigations into sexual assault in Norwich park

Police sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer Archant

Three men arrested after an alleged sexual assault in a Norwich park have been released on bail, as detectives continue their investigations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer Police sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A section of Chapelfield Gardens, near the Chapel Field East entrance, was cordoned off with blue and white police tape on Wednesday (September 4) morning.

Norfolk police said three men had been arrested as they investigated an allegation of sexual assault in the park at just before 11pm on Tuesday night.

You may also want to watch:

Police said that the men who were arrested have all been released on bail until Monday, September 16.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess from Norwich CID, appealed for anyone who saw what happened or any suspicious activity to get in touch with police.

Anyone who can help should contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting crime number 36/61962/19.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.