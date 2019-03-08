Three men injured in fight at city pub

The Last Pub Standing in King Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Three men were injured in a fight in the toilets of a Norwich pub on Friday night.

Police were called at around 10pm to the Last Pub Standing on King Street.

One eyewitness said: "Four men walked into the pub and spoke to someone briefly near the bar and then charged into the toilets to attack two men in there.

"One of the bar staff tried to intervene and split it up but one of the men then started punching him too.

"Several people called the police and the men ran away."

A police spokesman confirmed: "Officers were called following an altercation between a group of men. During the incident three men were injured.

"The injuries are not believed to be serious and enquiries are ongoing."

No arrests have been made.