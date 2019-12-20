Search

Teens in court over stab attack on boy, 16

PUBLISHED: 12:52 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 20 December 2019

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Three teenagers have appeared in court after a boy was stabbed following an attack in Norwich earlier this year

A 16-year-old boy, who has not been named, was knifed following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton on March 22 this year.

Detectives arrested three boys, all 17, in connection with the incident, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (December 20).

Adam Wright, of Newbegin Close, Norwich, who has since turned 18, appeared in court charged with one offence of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and another of assault occasioning a person actual bodily harm.

A 17-year-old also appeared charged with causing GBH while another 17-year-old appeared charged with perverting the court of justice.

The case for all three defendants was sent to Norwich Crown Court on January 17.

