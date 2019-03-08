Search

Man bailed in connection with arson investigation

PUBLISHED: 14:40 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 08 May 2019

A man has been bailed in connection with an arson investigation following a flat fire in Salisbury Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A man has been bailed as police inquiries continue into a flat fire which led to three people being taken to hospital.

A police officer and two occupants of a flat on Salisbury Road in Lowestoft were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation following an early morning blaze at the property.

Three fire crews - one from Lowestoft North and two from Lowestoft South - were called out about 1.55am on Tuesday to reports of a blaze at a property on Salisbury Road along with the East of England Ambulance Service and several police cars.

Police officers assisted two occupants out of the property before fire crews arrived, with two police officers and the two occupants subsequently receiving treatment at the scene from the ambulance service.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "We were called at 2.02am with reports of a fire in Salisbury Road, Lowestoft. We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and a rapid response vehicle.

"Three people were taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment."

A brigade spokesman said fire crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put the fire out.

Following initial inquiries, an arson investigation was launched as a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson.

A police spokesman said: "He has been bailed until May 29, pending further inquiries."

