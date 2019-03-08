Search

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

PUBLISHED: 15:54 08 April 2019

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Archant

Two girls were chased and another was forced to run home after being approached by men in two separate incidents.

A 12-year-old girl was walking along Swines Green, in Beccles when a large, grey car pulled alongside her. Picture: Google EarthA 12-year-old girl was walking along Swines Green, in Beccles when a large, grey car pulled alongside her. Picture: Google Earth

A 12-year-old girl was walking along Swines Green, in Beccles at 8.45pm on March 18 when a large, grey car pulled alongside her.

The driver told the girl to get in the car, but she refused and ran back to her home. The vehicle was last seen driving down Rigbourne Hill in the town.

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham.

The man shouted “girls” and chased after them towards their home.

As the girls ran home, they were tailed by two males driving a small silver vehicle.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident has been asked to contact Beccles SNT by quoting 37/17606/19 or 37/15857/19 or providing an online update through the force website.

Alternatively, they can phone 101 or email beccles.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

