Three drivers caught doing more than 90mph on A11 in under 90mins

PUBLISHED: 14:21 21 July 2019

Sergeant Chris Harris has been looking out for speeding motorists on the A11. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Twitter

Sergeant Chris Harris has been looking out for speeding motorists on the A11. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Twitter

Archant

Three motorists have been caught driving between 91mph and 97mph on the A11 in less than an hour and a half.

Sergeant Chris Harris and other members of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) have been conducting speed checks on the A11 at Attleborough on Saturday, July 20.

Sgt Harris tweeted "Morning, my view for the last 1.25hours. Straight out with my @NSRAPT team for some speed checks on #A11 #Attleborough

"Great to see most drivers abiding by limit, however did stop 3 drivers between 91mph - 97mph #Fatal4 #DriveToArrive".

Police say most road crashes are caused by the fatal four: Speeding, using your mobile while driving, not wearing a seatbelt and driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

To contact Norfolk Police call 101.

