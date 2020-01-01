Search

Three boys rebailed after arrests over attempted Norwich robbery

PUBLISHED: 12:39 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 01 January 2020

Police called to an incident on Dereham Road in Norwich. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Archant

Three boys arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in which a 13-year-old was stabbed have been re-bailed until next month by police.

The incident happened in an alleyway near Aldi in Larkman Lane at about 5.40pm on November 13.

Suspects approached the victim and demanded money from the boy who suffered a stab wound to the back.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Nothing was stolen and the people involved are thought to be known to one another.

One boy, 12, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault.

Two other boys, aged 14 and 16, have also been arrested.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said all three of the boys who were arrested in connection with the incident have been re-bailed until February 12 while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 324 of November 13.

