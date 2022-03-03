Three 'high school age' boys arrested after village church vandalised
Published: 6:27 PM March 3, 2022
Three boys have been arrested after four panes of glass were smashed on a village church.
They were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after the leaded windows on Pulham St Mary The Virgin Church on The Street last were broken on Tuesday, February 22.
Police say the three boys who have been arrested are "high school age".
They were interviewed at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre today, Thursday, March 3.
All three have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.