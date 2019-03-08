Search

Three arrests after police stop stolen van and catch drink driver

PUBLISHED: 07:39 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:39 29 October 2019

Three people were arrested after vehicles were stopped in Lowestoft. Picture: Matthew Usher

Three people were arrested after vehicles were stopped in Lowestoft. Picture: Matthew Usher

Three people were arrested after police stopped two vehicles and found one was being driven by somebody who was drunk and the other had been stolen.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team made the separate stops in Lowestoft on Monday (October 28) night.

One police officer spotted a van which was driving erratically and stopped the vehicle.

Checks showed that the vehicle's identity had been changed.

Two people were arrested for "various offences", pending further inquiries.

And, in a separate arrest in Lowestoft, a driver whose vehicle was stopped due to the way they were driving was arrested after failing a breath test.

