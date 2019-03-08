Three burglary arrests following plain clothes police patrols in Norwich

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following patrols by plain clothes officers in Norwich.

Following reports of burglaries in the Silver Triangle area of the city police carried out extra patrols in the area.

Five officers have been involved in plain clothes patrols in the area which have resulted in a number of people being spoken to, three people being arrested for burglary, nine people stop searched and a lock knife and drugs being seized.

Highlights of the operation have been shared by police on social media.

