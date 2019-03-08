Search

Three burglary arrests following plain clothes police patrols in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:22 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:53 15 March 2019

Police are searching for witnesses to a burglary in Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Police are searching for witnesses to a burglary in Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following patrols by plain clothes officers in Norwich.

Following reports of burglaries in the Silver Triangle area of the city police carried out extra patrols in the area.

Five officers have been involved in plain clothes patrols in the area which have resulted in a number of people being spoken to, three people being arrested for burglary, nine people stop searched and a lock knife and drugs being seized.

Highlights of the operation have been shared by police on social media.

Norwich Police tweeted: “After reports of burglaries in the Silver Triangle area Norwich North SNT have conducted three days of plain clothes patrols involving 5 officers. Numerous persons spoken to, 9 people stop searched, 3 arrested for burglary, a lock knife and drugs seized.”

