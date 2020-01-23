Car in 'dangerous condition' stopped by police with three arrested for drug offences

A motorist and two passengers were arrested on suspicion of drug offences after a car being driven in a dangerous condition was stopped by police.

The vehicle was seized and the three arrests were made after Halesworth police officers spotted the car during patrols in Southwold on Tuesday, January 21.

After the car was stopped by PC Hudson and PS Little on Southwold High Street, the vehicle was found to have an "ineffective hand-brake and the tread on one of the tyres was so low the cords were showing."

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said: "There was a very strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, in which there were two passengers, so a search was made and the two passengers found to be in possession of cannabis."

The driver subsequently failed a roadside drugs test so the trio were arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre in Great Yarmouth.

A police spokesman added: "Due to the dangerous condition of the vehicle, it was issued with a prohibition notice, preventing it from being a danger to other road users until repaired."

A vehicle prohibition notice stops a vehicle in a dangerous condition from being driven on the roads.