Class A drugs and 'large quantity of cash' seized as Norwich police make three arrests

Drugs and money were seized by police as they arrested three people in Norwich last night.

North Norwich Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested two men at an address in Philadelphia Lane late on Tuesday.

One was arrested for possession of class A drugs and the other for failing to attend court.

And Norwich police also arrested a woman in the Town Close area of Norwich for drug offences.

Police said they had seized Class A and Class B drugs, along with a large quantity of cash.