Missing man one of three arrested in drugs probe

PUBLISHED: 07:45 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:45 29 December 2019

Three people were arrested in Norwich on suspicion of supplying drugs. Picture: Ian Burt

Three people, including one had been reported as missing, have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A drugs.

Norwich police made the arrests at an address in Jewson Road, Catton Grove on Saturday (December 28).

Officers from the Norwich North safer neighbourhoods team made the arrests.

Police tweeted that: "One of the three was wanted on five warrants in [the] London area and was listed as missing!"

