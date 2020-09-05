Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shooting

Police have arrested three men following a shooting in Eye Hill Drove, in Soham. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 30s suffered serious injuries during a shooting in Soham.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to Eye Hill Drove, at 1.40am on Saturday morning.

Three men, aged 69, 38 and 27 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in custody at Parkside Police Station.

The man remains in hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Chief Supt Mark Greenhalgh said: “A team of detectives has been working throughout the day following this shooting and there has been, and continues to be, a significant police presence in the town.

“We are treating it as an isolated incident and we believe those involved were known to each other.”

A property in Eye Hill Drove has been cordoned off to allow investigations to take place.

Anyone with information can contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary via its web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 43 of September 5.