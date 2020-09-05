Search

Advanced search

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shooting

PUBLISHED: 21:23 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:23 05 September 2020

Police have arrested three men following a shooting in Eye Hill Drove, in Soham. Picture: Google Street View

Police have arrested three men following a shooting in Eye Hill Drove, in Soham. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 30s suffered serious injuries during a shooting in Soham.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to Eye Hill Drove, at 1.40am on Saturday morning.

Three men, aged 69, 38 and 27 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in custody at Parkside Police Station.

The man remains in hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Chief Supt Mark Greenhalgh said: “A team of detectives has been working throughout the day following this shooting and there has been, and continues to be, a significant police presence in the town.

“We are treating it as an isolated incident and we believe those involved were known to each other.”

A property in Eye Hill Drove has been cordoned off to allow investigations to take place.

Anyone with information can contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary via its web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 43 of September 5.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

“Small number” of Primark staff in Norwich test positive for coronavirus

Primark has confirmed a small number of staff at its store in The Haymarket, Norwich, have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to “utterly devoted” parents after fatal collision

Tributes have been paid to two “utterly devoted” parents, Robert Bateman and Paula Bateman, who died after a collision in Fenland. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

Norfolk placed on national coronavirus ‘watchlist’ after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak/Norfolk's Director of Public Health Dr Louise Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY/ELLA WILKINSON

New £110k children’s playground opens to public

The New Castle Acre Children's Playground. Picture: CAPFA

Extinction Rebellion protest delays Archant’s daily newspaper deliveries

Police and fire services outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, protesters continue to use bamboo lock-ons and vans to block the road. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

The EDP is calling on Norwich North MP Chloe Smith to strongly condemn her husband Sandy McFadzean's views about covonavirus Photo: Bob Hobbs

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

“Small number” of Primark staff in Norwich test positive for coronavirus

Primark has confirmed a small number of staff at its store in The Haymarket, Norwich, have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to “utterly devoted” parents after fatal collision

Tributes have been paid to two “utterly devoted” parents, Robert Bateman and Paula Bateman, who died after a collision in Fenland. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

FARKE City boss on Luton ‘reality check’ and Lewis Newcastle links

City boss Daniel Farke saw his side slide to their 12th straight defeat in all competitions. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 League Cup first round exit at Luton Town

Norwich City slipped to a 3-1 League Cup defeat at Luton Town Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Collins hat-trick prevents City cup progression

Bali Mumba impressed during his Norwich City debut against Luton Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd