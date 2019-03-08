Police make three arrests after people spotted climbing out of window

Haspalls Road in Swaffham. Pic: Google Maps. Google Maps

Three arrests were made after police were called to reports that people had been spotted climbing out of the window of a building in a Norfolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The arrests were made after Breckland Police went to Haspalls Road in Swaffham on Tuesday night.

Police said they had been "busy" in Swaffham targeting criminals as part of an initiative called Operation Trundle.

As well as the three arrests, police reported two people for possession of drugs.