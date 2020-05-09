Drugs and police assaulted: three arrested on busy night in town
PUBLISHED: 08:34 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 09 May 2020
Despite lockdown the bank holiday proved to be eventful for police in King’s Lynn as they made high profile arrests in the town.
Three people were arrested for offences ranging from drugs to assaulting officers, while a wanted man was also detained.
In a tweet King’s Lynn police said a woman had been arrested for drug driving and possession with intent to supply.
A man was arrested for assaulting two officers; while in a separate incident a wanted man was arrested in the town that should have been quiet and empty on the VE bank holiday evening due to the coronavirus restrictions.
Officers on patrol also dealt with a number of drivers for a variety of offences.
