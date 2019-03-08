Three arrested and children taken into protective custody after swoop
PUBLISHED: 15:53 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 25 September 2019
Three people have been arrested in a police swoop in King's Lynn.
Response officers pulled over a black Seat Alhambra off the town's Wootton Road this afternoon.
They said it had been seized because it was involved on crime.
One tweeted: "Three people have been detained by King's Lynn response teams on suspicion of theft after one made off.
"There were also young children on board who have now been taken in to police protection." The vehicle was detained near the hairdresser's in Willow Park.
One woman who saw the incident said: "Loads of police cars turned up outside, there was about eight cars and we saw two women with two children."
