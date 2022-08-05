News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three men arrested after 'unofficial Supermarket Sweep' in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:30 PM August 5, 2022
With lockdown restrictions easing, The Britten Centre in Lowestoft was busy on April 12.

Lowestoft police were called to the Britten Centre shopping precinct to reports of shoplifting - Credit: Mick Howes

Three men have been arrested after an "unofficial Supermarket Sweep" saw items stolen from multiple shops in a seaside town.

It happened on Thursday, August 4, when police were called to reports of shoplifting in Iceland, Poundland and Peacocks in London Road North, and one shop in the Britten Centre shopping precinct.

Following the incident a police spokesman said in a Facebook post: "Busy shift yesterday, starting out with an unofficial Supermarket Sweep at Iceland, Poundland and Peacocks all in London Road North, Lowestoft.

"Before the three contestants had the opportunity to play for the grand prize of matching sheepskin coats and a holiday to Benidorm, they all legged it.

"All three were arrested for theft from shops and conveyed to custody."

A 42-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation following the incident and a 36-year-old man was also arrested and released with no further action taken.

Another man, John Dare, 37, of London Road South has been charged with three counts of shoplifting following the incident.

He has been released on bail to appear on Wednesday, September 7, at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

