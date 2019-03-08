Search

Three arrested following stab attack on Norwich teen have been re-bailed

PUBLISHED: 08:31 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 24 April 2019

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

Three teenagers arrested after a 16-year-old was stabbed following a Norwich gang attack have been re-bailed while enquiries continue.

The teenage victim, who has not been named, was knifed in the back following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

He sustained a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack, which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday March 22.

The victim's father has spoken out about the attack and praised the emergency services, including police, ambulance crews and hospital staff.

Three teenagers, two aged 16 and one aged 17, were arrested and questioned by detectives in connection with the attack.

They were released on bail until April 20 while enquiries continue.

All suspects have since been re-bailed until 21 June while enquiries continue.

